Xi inspects Beijing 2022 preparatory work

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits the National Alpine Skiing Center and the National Sliding Center in Yanqing District on Jan. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday inspected the preparatory work of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits the Capital Gymnasium in Haidian District in Beijing on Jan. 18, 2021. The Capital Gymnasium will stage short track speed skating and figure skating competitions for the Beijing Winter Games. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Xi visited the Capital Gymnasium in Haidian District, the National Alpine Skiing Center and the National Sliding Center in Yanqing District. He learned about venues construction and athletes' preparations, and extended greetings to athletes, coaches and representatives of operation teams and construction staff in the Yanqing competition zone.

The Capital Gymnasium will stage short track speed skating and figure skating competitions for the Games, while the National Alpine Skiing Center will hold Alpine skiing events. The National Sliding Center will host bobsled, skeleton and luge competitions during Beijing 2022.