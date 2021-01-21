China gears up for 2021 military recruitment

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- A virtual conference was convened in Beijing Thursday to prepare for China's military recruitment this year.

The recruitment will be held in two rounds, one slated to start on Feb. 20 and end on March 31, while the other scheduled between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30, according to a statement issued after the conference.

The recruitment drive is mainly targeted at college students, while other youths including eligible vocational school graduates will also be recruited, the statement noted.

The meeting stressed focusing on combat capabilities and called for strict epidemic prevention and control measures in the recruitment process.

Applicants can apply online through the website http://www.gfbzb.gov.cn/.