Chinese peacekeepers to Mali conduct live-fire drill

GAO, Mali, Jan. 21 -- Recently, the peacekeepers from the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were attacked by armed personnel with firearms, leaving the security situation in the mission area deteriorating.

In order to get better prepared for potential threats, the 8th Chinese peacekeeping guard contingent to Mali organized simulated confrontation and continuous live-fire drills, which were set against a scenario that the patrol convoy outside the camp was attacked by terrorists.

Upon receiving the order, the Chinese guard contingent mustered all personnel and finished preparations within specified time frame. During the patrol, the convoy quickly dispatched a fast-response team to disperse a handful of armed elements.

During the patrol, the convoy were notified that there have been suspected explosive devices ahead. They chose to standby, send a drone for reconnaissance and report to the Sector East of MINUSMA for professional EOD processing, and then took a detour.

Arriving at the designated area, the Chinese peacekeepers came across the simulated terrorists who had been reinforced and began to attack. Following the UN force escalation procedures and the Rules of Engagement (ROE), the peacekeepers took a variety of tactical formations in high-speed infantry vehicles, counterattacked with storming fire raid and rushed out of the dangerous area safely.