Armed police busts major smuggling case in China's Guangdong Province

By Liu Xin and Liao Jian

On January 1, 2021, armed policemen track and search the suspects with the help of police dogs near the crime scene. (Photo from Xinhua / by Liao Jian)

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 25 -- Recently, the 3rd Detachment of Guangdong Contingent under China’s People’s Armed Police (PAP) cracked a major smuggling case in which drones were deployed to transport illicit goods through a culvert tunnel. In cooperation with competent local departments, a total of 1,145 mobile phones and 305 memory sticks, etc., worth more than 9 million Yuan ($ 9 million), were captured.

With assistance from the coastal defense and anti-smuggling office of south China’s Shenzhen City, the armed police detachment has recently carried out investigations over key fields and cut off a smuggling tunnel in border areas of Guangdong and Hong Kong. It has confiscated a horde of tools, detected a culvert, and seized13 boxes of smuggled items.

The operation has proven a case of success of an intelligence-sharing mechanism between police and the local anti-smuggling agency, said Xiao Fang, deputy chief-of-staff with the armed police detachment, adding that the PAP will strengthen cooperation with local departments and ensure safety and stability in the border areas.

The case has been transferred to the anti-smuggling office of Shenzhen City for further investigation.