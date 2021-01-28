"Taiwan Independence" bubble will not make any wave：Defense Spokesperson

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense (MND) of the People's Republic of China (PRC), answers reporters' questions at a regular press conference on January 28, 2021. (Photo: mod.gov.cn)

BEIJING, Jan, 28 -- "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and the Taiwan question is China's internal affair, which allows no interference from the outside," Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND), said in a monthly regular press conference on Thursday.

According to recent media reports, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority recently claimed to deepen ties with the US. At the same time, Taiwan's department for defense affairs has been repeatedly hyping up the so-called military aircraft from the mainland entering Taiwan's "southwest air defense identification zone".

In response, Wu reiterated that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and the Taiwan question is China's internal affair, which allows no interference from the outside. "The military activities carried out by the Chinese PLA in the Taiwan Strait are necessary actions in response to the current security situation across the Taiwan Strait," Wu said, adding that "it is also a solemn response to the interference of external forces and the provocations by 'Taiwan independence' forces."

He pointed out that in the long history of the Chinese nation, a handful of "Taiwan independence" separatists' activities are just like a bubble, which will not make any wave. The Chinese PLA will take all necessary measures to resolutely defeat any form of attempts by the "Taiwan independence" separatists, and firmly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he noted.