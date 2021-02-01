China launches a military guesthouse management system

By Gao Yudi and Sun Xingwei

BEIJING, Feb. 1 -- The military guesthouse management system officially came online on February 1 this year. All service members, civil personnel, employees in the military, and their immediate family members (spouses, children, parents and parents-in-law) can make reservations at the 173 military guesthouses on a website in the inner LAN network of the Chinese PLA, mostly facilitating them when they visit their families in the military.

After the Chinese military made full stop in providing commercial services, all the military guesthouses and reception organs have either been shut down and modified, retained, or put under entrusted management. Competent departments under China’s Cebtral Military Commission (CMC) have selected 173 large-scale guesthouses featuring good hardware facilities, extensive geographical distribution, and traffic convenience to provide services for the whole military.

To better serve the service members, a military guesthouse management system is developed that consists of sub-systems for reservation, guesthouse management and supervision, which can provide such services as online reservation of meals and accommodation, business registration, and service supervision.

It is learned that the system is aimed to function as an information-based service platform to make information about military guesthouses more transparent and inquiry and reservation more convenient.