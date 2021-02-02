Chinese naval escort taskforces conduct mission-handover in Gulf of Aden

GULF OF ADEN, Feb. 2 -- The 36th and the 37th Chinese naval escort taskforces held a mission-handover ceremony in the Gulf of Aden on January 31, local time. After the ceremony, the 37th taskforce officially replaced the 36th taskforce in carrying out escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somali.

At the handover ceremony, the command post of the 36th Chinese naval escort taskforce handed over relevant papers and equipment to its successor. Sailors of the two taskforces also exchanged views on escort tasks and training, political work and logistic support.