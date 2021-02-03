Criminal case involving fake military identities cracked down in central China

CHANGSHA, Feb. 3 -- The garrison office of Hunan Provincial Military Command handled a crimie of impersonating military member recently. The 66-years-old suspect Yang feigned as a PLA major general. With a fake offier's ID card and fake military uniforms, Yang has committed several frauds since May last year. For now, local public security organ has carried out investigation against him.

Article 372 of the Criminal Law of the People's Republic of China stipulates that “Whoever impersonates a military member to deceive people shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of not more than three years, criminal detention, public surveillance or deprivation of political rights; if the circumstances are serious, he shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of not less than three years but not more than 10 years.”

According to an official at the political work bureau of Hunan Provincial Military Command, the repeated success of pretending to be military members, in large part, is due to the lack of discernment of some people.

In response, the bureau proposed several methods to help local people tell and expose the imposters, including identifying their certificates, garments, and observing their words and deeds. Besides, multiple measures have also been taken to improve local people's awareness and ability to identify and report such illegal activities, through newspapers, TV and national defense education activities.