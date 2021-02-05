New energy microgrids provide power for border defense forces

By Sun Xingwei and Yu Haiqing

A glimpse of the microgrid. Photo by Li Chao.

BEIJING, Feb. 5 -- Recently, an off-grid new-energy microgrid that integrates wind energy, solar energy, diesel oil and battery storage systems has been completed in a border defense company assigned to the PLA Xinjiang Military Command stationed in Shenxianwan among the Karakorum Mountains, at an elevation of 5,380 meters. The stable, all-weather power supply will benefit troops' routine training, patrols and daily life.

An official with the Military Energy Bureau of the CMC Logistic Support Department introduced that the PLA has built over 80 new energy microgrids for border and coastal defense forces, which changed the history of their relying solely on diesel generators.

During the 13th Five-Year Plan, the military and local governments jointly launched grid construction projects for border and coastal defense forces, with more than 500 frontier defense outposts connected to the national power grid. For troops stationed in the high and cold regions and islands that do not have access to large national power grids, they have built local renewable energy networks with independent power supply.

It is learnt that during the design and construction of the new energy microgrid, the differences in the available new energy resources in different areas have been taken into considerations. For example, in plateau areas with great difficulty of construction, modular installation of integrated assembly is adopted. In high and cold regions where the battery is easy to fail in winter, container insulation and low temperature-resistant batteries are used. On the islands, key equipment is placed inside the barracks to resist high humidity and salt haze, and protective measures such as increasing dehumidification and adding salt fog resistance are adopted. If sea wind is strong or when the typhoon is frequent, additional reinforcement in the laying strength of photovoltaic panels will be implemented.

With the application of new energy, the border and coastal defense forces outposts are gradually being electrified. The relevant departments of the CMC organs are still working on improving the construction of resident communication base stations to facilitate the communication of servicemen with their families and further improving training and living conditions.