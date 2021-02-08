CHINATop Stories

PLA conducts drills in Bohai Sea and Yellow Sea during Spring Festival

Source
China Military Online
Editor
Chen Zhuo
Time
2021-02-08 09:12:59
The picture shows a screenshot of the notice on the website of China’s Maritime Safety Administration on February 7, 2021.

BEIJING, Feb. 8 -- According to the notice released by China’s Dalian Maritime Safety Administration on February 7, military drills will be held in waters of the Bohai Strait and northern Yellow Sea of China from February 7 to February 21, 2021.

BOHAI STRAIT AND NORTH YELLOW SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING:

1. 38°51′41″N　121°38′12″E

2. 38°34′12″N　121°38′12″E

3. 38°33′55″N　121°07′51″E

4. 38°48′13″N　121°14′03″E

FROM 070800UTC TO 210800UTC FEB

ENTERING PROHIBITED

LIAONING MSA CHINA

 

 

Related News

We Recommend

Most Viewed

Photos

Special reports

Continue...