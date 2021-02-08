PLA conducts drills in Bohai Sea and Yellow Sea during Spring Festival

The picture shows a screenshot of the notice on the website of China’s Maritime Safety Administration on February 7, 2021.

BEIJING, Feb. 8 -- According to the notice released by China’s Dalian Maritime Safety Administration on February 7, military drills will be held in waters of the Bohai Strait and northern Yellow Sea of China from February 7 to February 21, 2021.

BOHAI STRAIT AND NORTH YELLOW SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING:

1. 38°51′41″N 121°38′12″E

2. 38°34′12″N 121°38′12″E

3. 38°33′55″N 121°07′51″E

4. 38°48′13″N 121°14′03″E

FROM 070800UTC TO 210800UTC FEB

ENTERING PROHIBITED

LIAONING MSA CHINA