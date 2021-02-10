"Smart physical training system" promotes military training

BEIJING, Feb. 10 -- Recently, a smart system for physical fitness assessment came into service in a comprehensive fitness training center under the PLA Army. The soldiers wore the electronic wristband during the training assessment, and the whole process was monitored with real-time judgment and assessment results.

The application of the smart system can facilitate both the physical fitness assessment and targeted training for soldiers in different services. During the training process, the system can fully display the training effects based on the collected date in real time.

It is reported the smart physical training system have been applied in military camps nationwide, which can provide diverse training, effectively improving the physical fitness of Chinese military.