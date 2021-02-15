Xi's article on poverty alleviation to be published

Xi Jinping (R), general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, visits the family of Tang Rongbin, an impoverished villager in the Luotuowan Village of Longquanguan Township, Fuping County, north China's Hebei Province. Xi made a tour to impoverished villages in Fuping County from Dec. 29 to 30, 2012. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping on the poverty alleviation work during his visit to Fuping County of north China's Hebei Province will be published Tuesday in this year's fourth issue of the Qiushi Journal.

The article is a transcript of a speech by Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

It is the essential requirement of socialism to eradicate poverty, improve the people's livelihood and achieve common prosperity, the article says.

With regard to completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, the hardest and most arduous tasks lie in the rural areas and the poverty-stricken regions in particular, the article adds.

The article stresses helping people in difficulties, especially those in the old revolutionary base areas and poverty-stricken areas, to break away from poverty.

Underscoring the importance of Party organizations in poverty alleviation work, the article says they should become the backbone leading villagers to shake off poverty and strive for a better life.

The fundamental purpose of the Party is to serve the people, the article says, adding that cadres at all levels should often ask themselves whether they have been wholeheartedly working for the people.