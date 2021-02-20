CHINATop Stories

Chinese military issues decision on fostering new-type military training system

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Approved by Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the CMC has released a decision on fostering a new-type military training system.

The decision stressed efforts to speed up the establishment of a new-type military training system, improve military training in all respects and strengthen the capability to win wars, so as to build the people's army into world-class armed forces.

It also underscored promoting combat-oriented training, exploring new training paradigms and improving the management of training operation, as well as the supporting conditions, among others.

 

 

