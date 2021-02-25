Chinese military denounces US destroyer's provocation in Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, Feb. 25 -- “The USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG-54) sailed through the Taiwan Strait on February 24. China is firmly opposed to it,” said Senior Colonel Zhang Chunhui, spokesperson for the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement on Thursday.

The PLA sent naval and air forces to conduct whole-process tracking and monitoring on the US destroyer, said the spokesperson, adding that the US move artificially increased the risk factors in the Taiwan Strait and deliberately undermined regional peace and stability.

“The troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command keep high alert all the time and are ready to respond to any threats and provocations, “stressed the spokesperson.