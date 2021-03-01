Chinese military actively conducts international anti-epidemic cooperation: Defense Ministry

BEIJING, Mar. 1 -- Confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic that is still rampant around the globe, the Chinese military has been actively carrying out international anti-epidemic cooperation through various methods, said the Information Office of China's Ministry of National Defense (MND) in a written statement on March 1, 2021.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has provided support and assistance to the international community within its capacity on the basis of properly controlling local epidemic. Leaders of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) have communicated with their counterparts of multiple countries to discuss the prevention and control of the epidemic. As of February, 2021, the Chinese PLA has provided anti-epidemic materials such as masks and ventilators to the militaries of 50 countries including Mozambique, Serbia, Cuba, and Laos, and provided vaccines to Pakistani, Cambodian, Mongolian and Philippine militaries. In addition, it has sent medical expert teams to four countries including Pakistan and Cambodia, and held video conferences on epidemic prevention and control experience with the militaries of 18 countries including Russia and Singapore, as well as multiple international organizations.

The Chinese military will continue to work hand-in-hand with the militaries of other countries to fight against the epidemic, deepen pragmatic cooperation in non-traditional security fields, and make new contributions to building a community of common health for mankind and maintaining world peace and stability, stressed the statement.