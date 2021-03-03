Philippine military starts vaccination of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

BEIJING, Mar. 3 -- A vaccination ceremony of the COVID-19 vaccines provided by the Chinese military was held at Fort Andres Bonifacio in Metro Manila, the national headquarters of the Philippine Army, on March 2nd, local time.

Lt. Gen. Jose C Faustino Jr., commanding general of the Philippine Army, and Vivencio Dizon, the National Task Force against Covid-19 (NTF) deputy chief implementer, attended the ceremony.

At the ceremony, Lt. Gen. Jose Faustino took the lead to get inoculated, becoming the first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine recipient among the senior military officials in the Philippines.

It is learnt that the Philippine military had received this batch of COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese military on February 28.