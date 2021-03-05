Military delegation to 4th session of 13th NPC established

BEIJING, March 4 --Delegation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force to the 4th session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) was established today, with General Xu Qiliang elected as head of the delegation and General Zhang Youxia as deputy head.

When addressing the inaugural meeting, Gen Xu urged military NPC deputies to honestly perform their duties and be active in making suggestions and responding to concerns of all the service members by focusing on major issues in military and national defense modernization drive, military reform and combat preparedness.

It is learnt that the delegation will be divided into nine panels to participate in related activities during the session.