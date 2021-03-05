To comprehensively boost military training and war preparedness: Chinese Premier

BEIJING, Mar. 5 -- China will boost military training and war preparedness across the board and make overall plans to deal with security risks in all areas, said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in his government work report on Friday morning. Premier Li Keqiang delivered a government work report at the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) on March 5 in Beijing. In the report he summarized that in the past year, new major achievements have been made in the construction of national defense and armed forces. The people's military has demonstrated excellent qualifications and exemplary conducts in safeguarding national security and the COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control.

In the new year, China must thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thinking on strengthening the military, focus on the military's centenary goal, boost the military training and war preparedness across the board, make overall plans to deal with security risks in all areas and in all directions, and enhance the military’s strategic capacity to protect the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests, Li stated.

Premier Li Keqiang also pointed out that China will optimize the layout of national-defense related science and technology industry and improve the national defense mobilization system.

Premier Li Keqiang also mentioned veterans and their families in the government work report. He said that the employment system and security system for veterans shall be improved to better help veterans get jobs. And the preferential treatments for veterans, servicemen and their families shall also be strengthened.