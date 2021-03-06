By Li Guoli and Qi Xiaojun

BEIJING, March 5 (ChinaMil) –-- Since its its official opening of global servicescommissioninglaunch, the BDS-3 system, under China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, (BDS-3) has been operating stably and continuously providing high-quality world-class quality services to users around the world. Its capabilityies hasve entered reached world-class service level.

The results of a real-time test by the international GNSS Monitoring and Assessment SystemInteractive Geophysical Modelling Application System (iGMAS) have showsed that the BDS-3’s performances on positioning, speed measurement, timing accuracy, and the service availability and continuity of BDS-3 all meet the index requirements.

The special services of the BDS-3 system have been avaliable in various fields. such as the regional short message communication (RSMC) and global short message communication (GSMC) services for mass users, the satellite-based augmentation services for civil aviation, maritime and rail transportation, as well as the precise point positioning for precison farming, land surveying and auto-driving . Besides, Ccomprehensive breakthroughs have been achieved in key technologies, including the domestically-made the BeiDou positioningnavigation-based chips and modules that support the BDS-3 system. With performance indicators equivalent to those of similar international products, they have been widely used in various industries. The domestically-made BDS home-made BDS basic products have been exported to more than 120 countries and regions.

At the same time, the application of the BDS-3 system in the mass consumption has achieved remarkable results. Since the commissioning opening of its global services, the BDS-3 system has been widely recognized by mainstream international smartphone manufacturers including Apple have widely supported used BDS. It is reported that, Iin the fourth quarter of 2020, 79 percent of smartphones applied applying for network access to supportare compatible with BDS positioning. With the development of chip technology and the extensive integration of satellite navigation IP cores and mobile communications, BDS is fully moving towards mass applications and serving the lives of the people. The RSMC of BDS-3 system will be available on smartphones within this year, realizing the integrated use application of mobile communication and short message communication. Its The high-precision ground-based augmentation information provided by the BDS-3 system is now available on smartphones, which can achieve meter-level positioning.

According to the planAs is planned, China will build a more intelligent comprehensive national positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) system based on the BDSa more ubiquitous, more integrated, and smarter national integrated system of positioning and, navigation and timing (RNSS) system by 2035, in a bid to construct spatial and temporal information service infrastructures with unified criteria and high precision, security, intelligence, flexibility and effectiveness and build a unified temporal-spatial information service infrastructure with high precision, high security, high intelligence, high flexibility, and high efficiency, covering space, sky, ground and sea.