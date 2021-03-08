No force can stop China from achieving reunification: Spokesperson

BEIJING, Mar. 8 -- The complete reunification and national rejuvenation of China will surely be achieved, it is a historical trend that cannot be stopped by anyone or any force, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and People’s Armed Police (PAP) delegation to the 4th session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), in a media interview on Sunday. ”

Wu made the remarks when asked to comment on Taiwan media reports that the PLA‘s aircraft have entered the so-called southwest air zone of Taiwan for actual combat drills since the beginning of this year, and the speculation that the Chinese mainland might “use force to promote reunification”, as well as the statement issued by the US State Department urging the mainland to stop military pressure on Taiwan.

Wu pointed out that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affair which allows no foreign interference. China is willing to strive for peaceful cross-Strait reunification with the utmost sincerity and best efforts, but meanwhile, will never tolerate the splitting of the country by “Taiwan independence” separatists. China makes no promise to abandon the use of force and reserves the option of taking all necessary measures, but this only targets interference from external forces and the very small number of “Taiwan independence” separatists and their activities, not compatriots in Taiwan, said Wu.

Wu warned that the current cross-Strait situation is complicated and severe. The DPP authorities in Taiwan are relying on foreigners to seek “independence by force”, which runs against the overall national interests, severely harms the common interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan strait, and severely jeopardizes cross-Strait peace and stability. It is extremely dangerous and has no way out. History has proven that those bad elements who try to split the country will never end well, said Wu.

Wu once again stressed that the complete reunification and national rejuvenation of China will surely be achieved, it is an unstoppable historical trend. China is willing to create a vast space for peaceful reunification but will never leave any space for various forms of “Taiwan independence” separatist activities. Safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the sacred duty of the Chinese PLA. “Our capabilities are always there and our will is firm as a rock,” said Wu.