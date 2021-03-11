37th Chinese naval escort taskforce completes in-port replenishment in Djibouti

BEIJING, Mar. 11 -- The comprehensive supply ship Honghu (Hull 963) of the 37th escort taskforce of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) conducted in-port replenishment at the Port of Djibouti recently according to plan.

In order to meet the task force members’ daily needs, a total of about 30 tons of non-staple food, including meat, fruits and vegetables, have been replenished.

After disinfecting the container, service members on board the Honghu ship entered and transferred the supplies out of the container in protective suits. Then, the supplies were sampled, tested and disinfected again by the medical team, and finally transferred into the warehouse of the ship.