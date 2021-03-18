Inter-ministerial agreement signed to boost employment of veterans

By Liu Yinuo

BEIJING, Mar. 18 -- The Chinese Ministry of Veterans Affairs (MVA) and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (CFIC) signed an inter-ministerial cooperation agreement to boost higher-quality employment of veterans on March 16.

According to the agreement, an information docking mechanism will be established to promote the precise matching of recruitment information with job application information between private enterprises and veterans. Banking on the private enterprise survey system on the CFIC website, the two parties will collect information on veteran employment and entrepreneurship, and jointly carry out statistical investigation and analysis of the veteran employment in private enterprises.

At the same time, they will continuously guide large-scale private enterprises and chambers of commerce to get involved in the employment of veterans, expand job supply for veterans, promote veterans to get employed or start businesses in related industries, and jointly organize “recruitment month” activity with a section specially set for veteran recruitment.

An official of the MVA stated that employment is vital to the people’s livelihood and a top priority among veteran affairs. Following the signing of the agreement, the two parties will push forward cooperation in scheming collaboration methods, and strengthening information and data docking and sharing, in a bid to boost more stable and higher-quality employment of veterans.