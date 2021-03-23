Chinese peacekeepers give facelift to office complex in Lebanon's Tyre

BEIRUT, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese peacekeepers to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) recently helped rehabilitate a worn-out office complex of an agricultural center in the country's southwestern city of Tyre.

During the two-week work, a team from the multi-functional engineer detachment of the 19th Chinese peacekeeping force to the UNIFIL, among other things, fixed water leaks, installed sewage pipes, replaced broken windows, doors and locks, and painted the more than 500-square-meter outer and inner walls of the conference rooms and office spaces.

Since 2006, China has maintained a peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon as part of the UNIFIL, tasked with missions such as mine-sweeping, project construction, medical rescue and humanitarian assistance.