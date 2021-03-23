CPC to hold a series of events for centenary celebrations

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee holds a press conference to shed light on the celebration activities for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- A series of events will be held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The following are the highlights of the activities announced by Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

-- carry out a Party-wide campaign on CPC history learning and education;

-- hold a grand gathering to mark the centenary of the CPC;

-- award the July 1 Medal and honor outstanding Party members, exemplary Party workers, and advanced community-level Party organizations;

-- hold major theme exhibitions;

-- host theatrical performances;

-- organize seminars and symposiums on theoretical study;

-- create and promote a series of literature and art works and publications;

-- carry out Party-themed publicity and education activities among the public.