MONUSCO Force Commander inspects Chinese peacekeeping troops to DRC

BEIJING, Mar.23 -- Lieutenant General Ricardo Costa Neves, Force Commander of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), came to the Chinese peacekeeping troops' barrack located in Bukavu of South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to inspect the 24th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent on March 20, local time.

The commander met with the representatives of the Chinese peacekeepers and took a group photo. He then came to the dormitory and club to learn about their daily life, where he enjoyed some Chinese traditional programs performed by the peacekeepers. Such cultural displays with Chinese characteristics won warm applause on the spot.

During the inspection, Commander Ricardo Costa Neves and his entourage also boarded a rigid-hull inflatable boat to inspect the defense facilities of the barrack and the surrounding security condition along the shore of Lake Kivu. He put forward suggestions on defense work of the Chinese contingent based on recent surrounding security situations and encouraged them to make more remarkable achievements in the future.

It is learnt that the 24th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent had completed more than 30 engineering tasks such as bridge repairs, road construction and emergency rescue since the deployment.