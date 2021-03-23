Plateau border troops equipped with new-style load-carrying equipment

By Yang Xiongjian, Wang Yu, Zhang Ying and Deng Lixuan

BEIJING, Mar. 23 -- Recently, a new type of individual load-carrying equipment was distributed to service members assigned to a combined arms regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command.

The new-style equipment, which made its debut at the military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), can better meet the combat needs of troops, the service members on the plateau said.

This set of integrated individual load-carrying equipment is composed of a tactical vest, an assault backpack, a life backpack, etc., which features a broader range of functions and enhanced protection capabilities.

According to Captain Chen Chaofan, a company commander of the regiment, it enables the soldiers to be well equipped in short time and does not prevent them from carrying out tactical actions.

“Compared with the old ones, the new-style load-carrying equipment greatly reduces the damage to hips and shoulders during the individual tactic training such as climbing and crawling. Besides, it makes us look more handsome”, said Sergeant XiaoYuzhan, a soldier assigned to the regiment.