China, India to promote settlement of other border issues: Defense spokesperson

BEIJING, Mar. 25 -- China and India have agreed to maintain communication through military and diplomatic channels to promote the settlement of other issues in the west section of China-India boundary, said Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on March 25.

Snr. Col. Ren made such remarks in response to the report of the Hindustan Times, in which the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs of India urged China to complete its military withdrawal at the remaining friction points along the so-called "Ladakh" line of actual control (LAC), and said the Indian side expected to cooperate with China to complete the disengagement of troops as soon as possible in the remaining regions.

Ren stressed that at present, China and India have disengaged front-line troops in Pangong Lake area. Both sides have positively commented on the current move and agreed to maintain communication through military and diplomatic channels so as to promote the settlement of other issues in the west section of China-India boundary.

Ren pointed out that thanks to the joint efforts made by China and India, the situation in the border area has been eased distinctly. China hopes the two sides can value the hard-won results, follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, maintain dialogue and communication, and stabilize the situation against relapse, gradually coming to solutions that can be accepted by the two countries to jointly maintain peace in the border area.