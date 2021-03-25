PLA's vaccine assistance no geopolitical purpose or political strings: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Mar. 25 -- The vaccine assistance provided by the Chinese military is neither for any geopolitical purpose, nor attached with any political strings, said the Chinese defense spokesperson at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Chinese Defense Spokesperson Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang made the remarks when commenting on the doubts voiced by some western countries over the purpose of China’s vaccine assistance.

Ren introduced that, since the outbreak of the COVID-19, the Chinese military has provided the international community with support and assistance within its capacity on the premise of sound epidemic containment at home. It has recently provided vaccine assistance to the militaries of Pakistan, Cambodia, Mongolia, the Philippines and other countries.

“This is a major step taken by China to fulfill its international responsibility and obligation and to make the vaccines a global public good, without any geopolitical purpose, nor attached with any political strings,” stressed Ren.

The Chinese military’s actions have been highly recognized and extensively welcomed by the international community. Governments and military officials of the recipient countries have expressed their sincere gratitude to China through letters, telegraph, diplomatic bulletin, public statement or many other ways. Next, the Chinese military will continue to work with foreign militaries to combat the COVID-19, deepen pragmatic cooperation in non-traditional security domains, added Ren.