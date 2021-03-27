Chinese military provides COVID-19 vaccines to Sudanese military

BEIJING, Mar. 27 -- For the implementation of President Xi Jinping's important declaration on making China's COVID-19 vaccine a global public good, with the approval of the Central Military Commission and at the request of the Sudanese military, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has provided anti-pandemic assistance to the Sudanese Armed Forces with a batch of COVID-19 vaccines delivered to the Sudanese side on March 27.

Sudan is the fourth African country whose military has received vaccine assistance from China. On March 25, the militaries of the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia received respectively vaccines delivered by the Chinese military.