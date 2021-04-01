Xi's article on Party history learning to be published

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on learning the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will be published Thursday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's seventh issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article calls on all CPC members to study the Party's history, understand the thoughts, do practical work and make new advances, so as to embark on a new journey in high spirit to fully build a modern socialist China and welcome the Party's centenary with outstanding achievements.

Highlighting the significance of a campaign on Party history learning and education, the article says it is the right time to launch such a campaign when the Party marks its 100th anniversary of the founding.

The campaign is also imperative as China stands at the crucial juncture where the timeframes of the two centenary goals converge, it says.

The article outlines the focuses of the campaign, including equipping the whole Party with the latest achievements in the Party's theoretical innovation, further grasping the general trend of the history, and deepening the understanding of the Party's nature and purpose.

The article also stresses efforts to sum up experience from the past, carry forward the revolutionary traditions, and strengthen the Party's unity through the campaign.

The article calls for pursuing substantial results in the campaign.