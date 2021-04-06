China's aircraft carrier formation conducts training in waters around Taiwan: Navy Spokesperson

BEIJING, Apr. 6 -- Recently the Liaoning aircraft carrier formation conducted the training exercise in waters around Taiwan, said the Chinese PLA Navy Spokesperson Senior Captain Gao Xiucheng in a written statement on April 5.

It was a routine training exercise organized according to the annual work plan to test the troops’ training effectiveness and beef up their capability to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, the Spokesperson added.

In the future, the PLA Navy will continue to carry out such exercise and training activities on a regular basis as planned, stressed the spokesperson.