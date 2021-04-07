A 20-year-old recruit is expelled for refusing to perform military service

BEIJING, Apr. 7 -- On April 2, the official website of a district in Hefei, Anhui Province, issued a notice of punishments on a 20-year-old recruit who refused to continue performing military service.

According to the notice, Liu Shuai, aged 20, male, from Handan, Hebei Province, was admitted to a university in Anhui in 2019 and joined the military in September 2020. He requested to quit his military service the very next day of his assignment on the grounds of maladjustment. He persisted in his own will despite of patient exhortations of the troop and his families. The troop unit thereby decided to discharge him from the military in accordance with relevant rules and regulations on November 6, 2020.

The notice pointed out that in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations, including the Military Service Law of the People’s Republic of China , Regulations on Conscription Work, and Interim Measures for Addressing Refusal to Perform the Duty of Registering of New Recruits , the competent recruitment office has meted out punishments to Liu Shuai for refusing to perform military service after recruitment as follows:

1. Cancelling Liu’s preferential treatment and imposing on him a fine of RMB 46,866.

2. Including him in the joint punishment list of being seriously discreditable in fulfilling national defense obligations; relevant financial departments must not grant him preferential credit policies and preferential interest rates within 3 years.

3. Forbidding him to get employed as a civil servant or to posts (including public institutions and state-owned enterprises) managed with reference to the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Civil Servants .

4. The university from where he was recruited must not allow him to resume studies within 2 years.

5. To be publicly notified by the media as a negative act of violating the Military Service Law of the People’s Republic of China .

6. Indicating him as “rejection of military service” on the “military service status” in the household registration information system, and forbidding him to apply for going abroad within 2 years.

7. Forbidding him to be eligible for applying for subsidies to or getting incorporated in local security housing projects by local civil affairs and housing and urban-rural development departments.

8. Placing restrictions on him to obtain business licenses from local administrative review and approval departments within 3 years.