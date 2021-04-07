China opposes US destroyer's sailing through Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, Apr. 7 -- “The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain sailed through the Taiwan Strait on April 7, and the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command conducted whole-process tracking and monitoring on it,” said Air Force Senior Colonel Zhang Chunhui, spokesperson for the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement on Wednesday.

Snr. Col. Zhang pointed out that the US warship’s action sent erroneous signal to the “Taiwan Independence” force, deliberately disrupted and undermined the regional situation, and jeopardized the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. “China is firmly opposed to it,” added Zhang.

The troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command will keep high alert, get ready to respond to all threats and provocations at all times, and faithfully perform their duties and missions, stressed Snr. Col. Zhang at the end of the statement.