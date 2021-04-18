Full Text: China-U.S. Joint Statement Addressing the Climate Crisis

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States have issued a joint statement addressing the climate crisis after talks between China Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry from Thursday to Friday in Shanghai.

The following is the full text of the statement:

1. China and the United States are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency that it demands. This includes both enhancing their respective actions and cooperating in multilateral processes, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. Both countries recall their historic contribution to the development, adoption, signature, and entry into force of the Paris Agreement through their leadership and collaboration.

2. Moving forward, China and the United States are firmly committed to working together and with other Parties to strengthen implementation of the Paris Agreement. The two sides recall the Agreement's aim in accordance with Article 2 to hold the global average temperature increase to well below 2 degrees C and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees C. In that regard, they are committed to pursuing such efforts, including by taking enhanced climate actions that raise ambition in the 2020s in the context of the Paris Agreement with the aim of keeping the above temperature limit within reach and cooperating to identify and address related challenges and opportunities.

3. Both countries look forward to the US-hosted Leaders Summit on Climate on April 22/23. They share the Summit's goal of raising global climate ambition on mitigation, adaptation, and support on the road to COP 26 in Glasgow.

4. China and the United States will take other actions in the short term to further contribute to addressing the climate crisis:

a. Both countries intend to develop by COP 26 in Glasgow their respective long-term strategies aimed at carbon neutrality/net zero GHG emissions.

b. Both countries intend to take appropriate actions to maximize international investment and finance in support of the transition from carbon-intensive fossil fuel based energy to green, low-carbon and renewable energy in developing countries.

c. They will each implement the phasedown of hydrofluorocarbon production and consumption reflected in the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.

5. China and the United States will continue to discuss, both on the road to COP 26 and beyond, concrete actions in the 2020s to reduce emissions aimed at keeping the Paris Agreement-aligned temperature limit within reach, including:

a. Policies, measures, and technologies to decarbonize industry and power, including through circular economy, energy storage and grid reliability, CCUS, and green hydrogen;

b. Increased deployment of renewable energy;

c. Green and climate resilient agriculture;

d. Energy efficient buildings;

e. Green, low-carbon transportation;

f. Cooperation on addressing emissions of methane and other non-CO2 greenhouse gases;

g. Cooperation on addressing emissions from international civil aviation and maritime activities; and

h. Other near-term policies and measures, including with respect to reducing emissions from coal, oil, and gas.

6. The two sides will cooperate to promote a successful COP 26 in Glasgow, aiming to complete the implementation arrangements for the Paris Agreement (e.g., under Article 6 and Article 13) and to significantly advance global climate ambition on mitigation, adaptation, and support. They will further cooperate to promote a successful COP 15 of the Convention on Biological Diversity in Kunming, noting the importance of the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, including its relevance to climate mitigation and adaptation.