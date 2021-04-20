China issues special set of stamps featuring its elite aircraft

BEIJING, Apr. 20 -- On April 17, a special set of stamps themed on "China Aircraft (III)" was officially issued to display the latest achievements of aviation equipment in China on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Chinese aviation industry.

This is the third set of special stamps themed on Chinese aircraft issued by China Post. It consists of four stamps, namely the aircraft patterns of F-20, Y-20, Z-20, and AG600, the salient features of which have been highlighted in their artful layout designs.

The stamp of J-20 stealth fighter fully demonstrates the fighter jet's flight posture at high speed. The one of Y-20 large military transport aircraft highlights the superb carrying capacity of the transport aircraft. The one of "Z-20 medium-lift utility helicopter embodies the powerful and comprehensive performance in missions of transportation, rescue and disaster relief on plateau areas. And last, the one of AG600 amphibious aircraft demonstrates the distinctive features of amphibious aircraft operating both in the air and on the water.