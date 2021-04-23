China, Vietnam hold 10th Defense and Security Consultation

DONGXING, Apr. 23 -- The 10th Defense and Security Consultation between the ministries of national defense of China and Vietnam was held in Dongxing city, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of South China, on April 23.

Lieutenant General Shao Yuanming, deputy chief of staff of Joint Staff Department under the China’s Central military Commission (CMC), and Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, deputy minister of National Defense of Vietnam, jointly hosted the meeting. Both sides sincerely exchanged views in depth on the issues of international and regional security situations and the relations between the two militaries and the two states.

Lt. Gen. Shao noted that in recent years, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc have kept close communications and pointed out the direction of all-round development of the Sino-Vietnam relationship in the new era. Lt. Gen. Shao added that, faced with the complicated international and regional situations, both sides should uphold the concept of a community with shared future for mankind, further strengthen solidarity, mutual trust and cooperation, view and develop the Sino-Vietnam relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective, so as to jointly make positive contributions to the cause of socialism and the progress of human civilization.

Lt. Gen. Shao continued that, the Chinese and Vietnamese militaries should resolutely implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, make further efforts to promote strategic communication, innovate cooperation model, deepen pragmatic cooperation, and jointly cope with risks and challenges. Practical actions are required for both militaries to create a favorable environment for the development of bilateral relations and to push forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, said Shao.

Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien said that the leaders of old generation of both sides have made profound friendship, and Vietnam has always cherished China's precious support in Vietnam's revolution and struggle for national independence. He stressed that in recent years, leaders from the two Parties and two countries have maintained frequent interactions, constantly enhancing the political mutual trust between the two sides. The Vietnamese military is willing to continue enhancing the strategic mutual trust and pragmatic cooperation with the Chinese counterpart for greater contributions to the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between Vietnam and China.