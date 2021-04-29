China fully prepared to deal with external interference and "Taiwan independence" separatist activities: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Apr. 29 -- “If the ‘Taiwan independence’ secessionist forces persist in their willful acts and even take the risk of desperation, we will take all necessary measures to resolutely crush their attempt for ‘Taiwan independence’ and safeguard China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity”, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference in Beijing on April 29.

Senior Colonel Wu made the remarks when responding to the media comments that the commissioning of a Type 075 amphibious assault ship to the PLA Navy is to make substantive preparation for "military reunification" of Taiwan.

Wu stated that it is the common aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation to solve the Taiwan question and achieve the complete reunification of the country.

“China’s position on the Taiwan question is consistent and clear. We adhere to the major principles and policies on works related to Taiwan, uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, promote the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations and the reunification of the motherland, and also remain highly vigilant and resolutely curb the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities,” said Wu. “We are willing to do our utmost with utmost sincerity to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification across the Taiwan Strait.”

He also pointed out that the “Taiwan independence” secessionist forces and their actions have openly challenged the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, gravely harmed the vital interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and seriously jeopardized the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Wu stressed that China will never leave any room for any form of "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, and always be fully prepared to deal with external interference and "Taiwan independence" separatist activities. If the "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces persist in their willful acts and even risk danger in desperation, all necessary measures will be taken resolutely.