Xi holds phone conversation with IOC chief

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Friday.

Xi said the Chinese side stands ready to coordinate with the IOC and support the holding of the Tokyo Olympics, adding that China is confident in successfully holding the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on schedule.

Congratulating Bach on his re-election as IOC president, Xi said that under Bach's leadership, the IOC has pooled the efforts of various parties and scored a vigorous development of the Olympic movement.

He noted that since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, the IOC has done a lot of work and infused positive energy into the global solidarity against the pandemic.

The disease has made a major impact on sports events such as the Olympics, Xi said, adding that China stands ready to work with the IOC to strengthen vaccine cooperation and jointly build an effective line of protection for athletes participating in the games.

Xi stressed that China is steadily carrying forward all preparations in order to host the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics on schedule.

Now the construction of all competition venues has been completed, the organization of the games and operation of the venues are being carried out in an orderly manner, logistical efforts are picking up steam, and publicity, promotion and cultural activities are going on in an orderly fashion, he added.

The Chinese side has carried out test runs of snow and ice sports, and effectively tested key elements involved in holding the games, Xi said, adding that China will organize various test runs in the second half of the year so as to lay a firmer foundation for the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics are a grand event for all countries and a stage of fair competition for athletes from all over the world, Xi stressed, extending gratitude to the IOC for its active support and guidance for the preparations of the Beijing games.

China, he added, is ready to work with the IOC and the international community to ensure that the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will be a simple, safe and wonderful Olympic event.

Bach, for his part, congratulated China on its impressive achievements in various fields of development, particularly pointing out that China has taken the lead in successfully putting the pandemic under control and restoring economic growth, and played an important leading role in global anti-epidemic cooperation and economic recovery.

The IOC attaches great importance to its sound cooperation with China and is willing to strengthen vaccine cooperation with China, he said.

The preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics are currently at an important stage, Bach said, adding that the IOC adheres to the Olympic Charter, opposes politicization of the Olympic Games, and stands ready to continue its close cooperation with China and offer full support for China hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics as scheduled.

He said he is confident that the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics will show the world the power of example in fighting the pandemic, promote the global development of winter sports, and make important contributions to the development of the Olympic movement.