Chinese military doctors leave for Ethiopia to provide medical assistance

By Wen Yujie and Guo Chen

CHONGQING, May 8 -- The 7th group of Chinese military medical experts for Ethiopia departed Friday from Chengdu, Sichuan Province and flew to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, for a yearlong medical aid mission.

The ten military medical experts are selected from five units, including the Southwest Hospital of the Army Medical University (AMU), specializing in respiratory medicine, ultrasound diagnosis and infectious diseases. They will engage in clinical treatment, personnel training and technical instruction and assistance according to the needs and actual situation of the General Hospital of the Ethiopian Army.

Before departure, the Army Medical University and the Southwest Hospital had made full preparations for the mission including raising materials and organizing vaccine inoculation for the group members .

On the afternoon of May 6, a see-off ceremony was held at the Southwest Hospital. Leaders of the hospital vowed to provide all-round support to the expert group’s medical assistance work in Ethiopia.