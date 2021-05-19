Chinese military denounces US destroyer's provocation in Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, May 19 -- “The US missile destroyer Curtis Wilbur sailed through the Taiwan Strait on May 18 and hyped it publicly. China is firmly opposed to it,” said Air Force Senior Colonel Zhang Chunhui, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement on Wednesday.

Snr. Col. Zhang pointed out that the US warship’s action sent erroneous signal to the “Taiwan Independence” force, deliberately disrupted and undermined the regional situation, and jeopardized the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. “China is firmly opposed to it,” added Zhang.

The troops under the PLA Eastern Theater Command have conducted whole-process tracking and monitoring on the US destroyer. They keep high alert all the time, ready to respond to any threats and provocations, stressed Snr. Col. Zhang at the end of the statement.