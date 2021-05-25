PLA Navy conducts large-scale joint submarine rescue drill

By Hu Shanmin, Yan Huiming and Hu Jiajie

BEIJING, May 25 -- A naval search and rescue flotilla under the PLA Northern Theater Command , together with surface ships, helicopter units, and local maritime search and rescue forces, carried out a 74-hour uninterrupted multi-course drill in actual combat context in waters of the Yellow Sea as scheduled from May 17 to 20, aiming to test the troops’ ability to perform submarine rescue mission and emergency treatment.

During the drill, the application of multi-type submarine rescue equipment has highlighted the breakthroughs made in the troops’ core rescue capabilities.

It is learnt that a total of one helicopter and nine vessels, including submarine rescue vessel Hongzehu (Hull No. 864), were jointly dispatched to participate in the drill, marking the largest multi-dimensional joint rescue drill in recent years.

Submarine rescue vessel Hongzehu (Hull No. 864)

Submarine rescue is a global problem worth solving and also the highlight of this drill. The joint search and rescue fleet carried out a search for a simulated disabled submarine under the water in late night. The divers on the Ship Hongzehu carried delivery tube to conduct supply and exhaust ventilation and dropped life supplies for the wrecked submarine.

On the next day, the sea tugboat BeiTuo 739 carrying a motorized submarine rescue chamber docked with the target and the simulated wounded personnel were able to be treated in time.

A motorized submarine rescue chamber is dropped from the sea tugboat BeiTuo 739 to dock with the simulated disabled submarine.