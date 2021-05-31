Cultural and ethical progress contributes to China's development∣CPC in eyes of foreign military students in China

Malian Army Captain Togo Hassana

I was very fortunate to come to Chongqing, China three years ago for a one-year military engineering service program at the PLA Army Logistics University. This experience made me pay special attention to China’s economic and social development and other aspects. When I heard that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), from the bottom of my heart, I will send my congratulations to China and the CPC on the great achievements they have made. At the same time, I also have had in-depth thinking about the reasons behind China’s development and progress.

During my stay in China, I observed that the Chinese people have a strong sense of social responsibility, good morals, and a positive attitude towards life. Most importantly, they all love their motherland. I learned that the CPC attaches great importance to education and is committed to “cultivating participants of and successors to the socialist cause, who develop all-round abilities in areas of morals, intelligence, physical fitness, work and aesthetics.”In China, education does not only means learning knowledge , but also means fostering fine morality and acquiring correct ideology. In China, a solemn national flag-raising ceremony is held every Monday morning in primary and secondary schools, and students receive patriotism education and cultivate the concept of unity and cooperation. from an early age.

China’s impressive achievements in economic and social development are closely related to the cultural and ethical progress emphasized by the CPC. In my opinion, this kind of cultural and ethical progress can especially help cultivate the excellent moral accomplishment of the younger generations, better safeguard the interests of the people and social harmony, and defend the overall interests of the Chinese nation. Under the leadership of the CPC, Chinese people are united as one, and with their hard work, China has become a prosperous and strong country.

I think the primary problem facing African countries is how to encourage the people to work together to build their countries, just like China, with a population of 1.4 billion, has done. In history, both China and Africa ever suffered foreign aggression and oppression. In the process of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, contributions of the cultural and ethical progress the CPC has been promoting among the Chinese people cann’t go unnoticed. The cultural and ethical progress is the driving force of China’s development, and it also provides valuable experience which can be used for the reference for African countries to achieve national unity and build a harmonious and stable society.