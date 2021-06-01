Armed police members build prefabricated houses for students in earthquake-stricken Yunnan

Service members assigned to the Dali detachment under the People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Yunnan Contingent build prefabricated houses for students.

DALI, June 1 -- After the earthquake in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwest China's Yunnan Province on May 21, the students in Yangbi No.1 Senior High Middle School suspended classes due to damaged school buildings. In order to prepare for the upcoming college entrance examination (CEE), the graduating students had to study in tents or under parasols, which made them in great difficulty under the sweltering or rainy weather, especially in the unceasing aftershocks.

To create a safe and comfortable learning environment and help these students well prepare for the CEE, officers and soldiers from the Dali detachment under the People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Yunnan Contingent have been working on prefabricated houses building in recent days.

As of May 27, the PAP members had unloaded and transported more than 25 tons of prefabricated boards, and built 47 prefabricated houses covering a total area of 3,525 square meters for 3 schools. In the follow-up, they will continue to build more houses and create more favorable conditions for the CEE students in earthquake-stricken areas.