China role in UN progress underscored

Stressing multilateralism, envoy points to Security Council's achievements

China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun on Monday said that China practiced true multilateralism, as he reviewed the Security Council's work during China's presidency.

It is of great significance for China to assume the rotating presidency of the Security Council in this historic year, Zhang said in a news briefing.

He noted that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat at the UN.

Zhang reviewed eight achievements the Security Council reached during China's presidency in May.

First, the Security Council reiterated its commitment to multilateralism and clarified the right direction for adhering to true multilateralism, he said.

Zhang stressed that the only correct way to deal with global challenges is to maintain and practice multilateralism. He noticed that all parties are now emphasizing their support for multilateralism, but unilateral actions and hegemony haven't disappeared.

He mentioned that in a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on May 6, President Xi Jinping pointed out that the world needs true multilateralism.

The Security Council held a high-level meeting on "Upholding Multilateralism and the UN-centered International System" on May 7 under China's initiative.

Chaired by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the foreign ministers or deputy foreign ministers of 15 members of the Security Council attended the meeting, setting a record level of attendance for a council meeting since the pandemic began.

Unity promoted

Second, the Security Council promoted unity and cooperation to fight the pandemic and supported post-pandemic recovery and reconstruction in Africa, Zhang said.

The council on May 19 held a high-level meeting on "Addressing Root Causes of Conflict while Promoting Post-pandemic Recovery in Africa".

Chaired by Wang, the meeting drafted the first document of the Security Council on post-pandemic reconstruction, putting forward specific ideas and suggestions on supporting Africa's COVID-19 response.

Third, the Security Council actively responded to hot-spot issues and promoted political settlement of conflicts and disputes, said Zhang.

Zhang said that China, as president of the Security Council in May, pushed the council to meet four times within 10 days to urgently review the Palestinian-Israeli situation, reaffirming a two-state solution and forming a strong voice calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Fourth, the Security Council improved the safety of peacekeepers and supported the UN to strengthen capacity building, said Zhang.

The Security Council held an open debate on "Improving Safety and Security of Peacekeepers" on May 24. The meeting adopted the Security Council presidential statement drafted by China, which is another important document of the Security Council on the safety of peacekeepers following Resolution 2518 adopted by the council last March.

Fifth, the Security Council raised awareness on the development of emerging technologies and actively responded to the challenges of emerging technologies in the field of international security, said Zhang. Chaired by Zhang, "The Impact of Emerging Technologies on International Peace and Security" informal meeting was held on May 17, which was the first time that the Security Council discussed emerging technology issues.

Sixth, the Security Council attached great importance to the protection of civilians in armed conflicts and called on all parties to implement the council's resolutions and the provisions of international humanitarian law, said Zhang.

Seventh, the Security Council performed duties to advance the work of the secretary-general election, said Zhang. The term of UN Secretary-General Guterres will finish at the end of this year.

Eighth, the Security Council has improved working methods to increase efficiency, transparency and inclusiveness, said Zhang.