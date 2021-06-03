Film featuring island-guardingmilitiaman to be screened

By Yuan Liping and Ma Jing

BEIJING, June 3 -- The film Island Keeper featuring Wang Jicai, a role model and a militiaman who kept guarding aborder island for 32 years, will be screened nationwide in China on June 18.

Wang Jicai was the head of the militia sentry post on Kaishan Island , Guanyun county of east China’s Jiangsu province. He and his wife Wang Shihua lived on the island and devoted their lives to the national coast defense.

As anoutpostonChina’s Yellow Sea , Kaishan Island measures only 0.013km2, about the size of two football fields, and the living conditions on the island are deplorable. The film highlights typical episodes from the couple’s life – how they felt lost when first coming to the island, how they saved a drowning young man, fought with smugglers, delivered a baby in a rainstorm, accompanied their comrade-in-arms in his last moments, and held family Spring Festival activitieson the island.

These episodes – depicting the love between husband and wife, father and son, and comrade- in-arms – show the audiences the inner world of Wang Jicai and his wife, as well as their noble dedication that “guarding the island is protecting the country”.

The film reproduces the couple’s 32-year-long struggle with the harsh natural environment on the island and how they lived amid typhoons, rainstorms and billows through all those years. The protagonists’ patriotism and dedication pervade the whole film and encourage every one of us to create extraordinary feats in ordinary positions through passion and perseverance.