China, Russia release roadmap for international lunar research station

By Hu Zhe

BEIJING, June18 -- During the Global Space Exploration Conference 2021, China National Space Administration (CNSA) and Russian state space corporation Roscosmos jointly hosted the Global Network Forum on the roadmap for the creation of International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) on June 16th. The two sides jointly released the initial roadmap for the building of the ILRS and guidelines for cooperation partners.

In these papers, the scientific objectives, implementation approaches, and cooperation opportunity proposals of the ILRS were introduced, which will help the international partners to participate in the ILRS’s project planning, development, operation, future scientific research, etc. International partners are welcomed by China and Russia to participate in the project cooperation at all stages and levels.

With the progress of the ILRS project, China and Russia will release updated Roadmap and Guidelines for Partnership to further define the milestones of ILRS project in each stage, and release the procedures for the participation of partners in due course.