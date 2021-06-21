More J-20 fighter jets commissioned to PLA Air Force

BEIJING, June 21 -- It was learned from the PLA Air Force on June 18 that a batch of J-20s, new-generation stealth fighter jets independently developed by China, has been recently commissioned to a heroic aviation group of the PLA Air Force.

The hero aviation group is the No.1 aviation group with a brigade under the PLA Air Force, which has been bestowed the honorary title “Pioneer Aviation Group in Strengthening the Military” by China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) in 2019.

The first-generation pilots assigned to this group have made the first records of air combats, dog fights, and night battles in the history of the PLA Air Force on the battlefield to resist US aggression and aid Korea, where they had shot down and stricken 92 enemy fighters in total.

In addition to this group, the J-20s were also announced by the PLA Air Force in October 2019 to be commissioned to the “Wanghai Fight Group”, also a unit with outstanding combat exploits of having shot down 59 enemy aircraft and embracing many combat heroes such as Wang Hai and Sun Shenglu.

According to an official from the PLA Air Force, the commissioning of J-20s to such heroic aviation groups is bound to further enhance the comprehensive combat capabilities of the PLA Air Force, and facilitate their sacred missions of safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests.