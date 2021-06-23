Chinese military denounces US destroyer's provocation in Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, June 23 -- The USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG-54) sailed through the Taiwan Strait and hyped it publicly on June 22. Air Force Senior Colonel Zhang Chunhui, spokesperson for the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command (ETC), denounced the US provocative move in a written statement on Wednesday.

Snr. Col. Zhang said in the statement that the US played the old trick to provoke troubles in the Taiwan Strait, deliberately disrupted and undermined the regional security situation, and jeopardized the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which fully manifested that the US is the biggest troublemaker for the regional security. "China is firmly opposed to that," added Zhang.

He also stressed that the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command has organized its naval and air forces to conduct whole-process tracking and monitoring on the US warship. The troops of the PLA ETC will keep high alert all the time and be ready to respond to all threats and provocations, in a bid to resolutely safeguard China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.