China's lunar exploration expert shares experience at HKU

Hu Hao, chief designer of China's third-phase lunar exploration program, shares his experience with students at the University of Hong Kong, June 23, 2021. [EDMOND TANG/CHINA DAILY]

HONG KONG - Hu Hao, chief designer of China's third-phase lunar exploration program, shared on Wednesday afternoon his experience with over 100 young students, scientific researchers and scholars at the University of Hong Kong.

The lecture was held after a delegation consisting of the country's top-level aerospace scientists and engineers arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday. The 1.5-hour event was also streamed live online.

Hu's lecture is one of the key events of the scientists' visit. Over the next few days, the delegates will give lectures and face-to-face talks at several universities and secondary schools.

Another two scientists – Long Lehao, chief designer of Long March Rockets Series; Sun Zezhou, chief designer of China's Mars exploration program Tianwen-1 – will participate in the other sharing event at the HKU on Thursday morning.

The scientists' delegation this time brought lunar soil collected in China's fifth lunar exploration mission in late 2020 to the HKSAR. The soil will be displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from Sunday through early July.