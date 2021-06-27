Xi to confer July 1 Medal on CPC members

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will present the July 1 Medal to outstanding Party members at a ceremony to be held in the Great Hall of the People Tuesday morning.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will also deliver an important speech at the ceremony.

The July 1 Medal, established by the CPC Central Committee, is the highest honor in the Party.

The medal, with red, gold and white as its main colors, adopts key elements such as the Party emblem and the five-pointed star.

Tuesday's event will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on www.xinhuanet.com. It will also be rebroadcast simultaneously on major news websites including people.com.cn, cctv.com and china.com.cn, as well as on news apps run by the People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television.